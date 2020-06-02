Dr Yasmin Rashid misled on Nawaz health issue, claims Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Tuesday Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was misled about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health issue.

Speaking on ARY News’ morning show Bakhabar Savera, he said his stance from day one was that the PML-N supreme leader should not go abroad for treatment. A question arises as to whether the findings of Nawaz’s tests conducted in Pakistan were accurate, he maintained.

Either reports of the ex-PM’s tests conducted in Pakistan are inaccurate or those conducted in the UK, Fawad said, renewing his demand for a probe into the medical reports on the basis of which Nawaz Sharif was allowed to fly abroad for treatment.

Nawaz was granted interim bail last year in October after he developed a medical condition in which his blood platelet count kept decreasing. A medical board treating the former premier at Services Hospital Lahore recommended his treatment abroad.

A day earlier, the minister wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that Nawaz Sharif appears to be in good health in a recent leaked photo in which he is seen sitting at a roadside eatery with his grandchildren in the UK capital.

The minister contended that the former premier didn’t share the findings of the tests he underwent in London, which creates the impression that UK labs didn’t verify the ailments he was said to be suffering from.

It appears that facts were twisted to pave the way for Sharif’s travelling abroad under the garb of treatment, he said, calling for an investigation into the test reports of the former premier to ascertain the truth.

