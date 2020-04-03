Punjab tested 17,069 people for coronavirus: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said on Friday that 920 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the province, ARY News reported.

In her tweets, Dr Yasmin Rashid said overall 17,069 patients were tested for the COVID-19, from which 920 were tested positive and 16,149 were negative.

Total Tests = 17,069

Positive = 920

Negative = 16,149 — Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) April 3, 2020

Giving breakup of the tests, the minister in another tweet said, 4,039 tests were conducted in health department’s laboratories, 500 in Multan, 2,238 in Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancel Hospital (SKMCH), 2,980 in NIH Lab Islamabad and 7,312 were tested in private sector laboratories.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 2,450 after new infections were confirmed in the country.

Read more: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 2450, death toll 35

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, the death toll increases up to 35 and 10 patients are in critical condition.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard stated 126 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic thus far.

