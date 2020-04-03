Dr Yasmin Rashid says Punjab to conduct 5,000 COVID-19 tests per day

LAHORE: Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the provincial authorities have received 15,000 testing kits which will increase the capability to conduct 5,000 COVID-19 tests per day from next week, ARY News reported on Friday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, said all government laboratories were functional across Punjab and 2,000 tests will be conducted on a daily basis.

She detailed that 1,768 tests were conducted in Punjab and 237 tested positive for coronavirus in Raiwind. Dr Rashid clarified that all institutions were making efforts with full coordination to contain the pandemic.

The health minister said the provincial government compiled a report over developments of coronavirus cases and later it will be sent to the Centre.

While presenting the latest count of virus, Dr Rashid confirmed that 11 patients have recovered in Punjab.

“213 patients in Dera Ghazi Khan are likely to undergo virus tests soon who have recovered from the virus. We will also hold a meeting with the Chinese doctors tomorrow.”

She added Punjab has received 15,000 kits and the pace of screening and detection will be increased to 5,000 per day from the next week.

To a question regarding blood transfusion, Dr Rashid replied, “Same blood group is required for plasma transfusion.”

Earlier in the day, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 920 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the province. In her tweets, Dr Yasmin Rashid said overall 17,069 patients were tested for the COVID-19, from which 920 were tested positive and 16,149 were negative.

