Dr Yasmin Rashid visits field hospital at Lahore Expo Centre

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday visited corona field hospital built in the Lahore Expo Centre, ARY News reported.

Expressing her views on the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said best medical facilities are being established at the Expo Centre. She directed to set up corona tri-edge centre.

The centre will check the patients and will decide to shift them to quarantine facility or to the hospital, she added.

The minister said fool-proof cleanness arrangements are ensure at the hospital, as this the main source to avoid coronavirus.

Dr Yasmin also urged the masses to strictly follow the precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved to establish 900-bed special field hospital at Lahore Expo Center in fight against coronavirus.

The decision was taken in cabinet committee meeting chaired by CM Buzdar.

The chief minister had directed authorities to start purchasing beds and other medical equipment needed to establish a field hospital at the expo center.

