Dr Zafar Mirza says govt committed to control HIV AIDS, hepatitis in Pakistan

ABU DHABI: Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza says the government is committed to control Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) AIDS and hepatitis in Pakistan.

Talking to Director Centers for Disease Control Robert Redfield in Abu Dhabi, Dr Zafar Mirza said a comprehensive plan is being chalked out regarding injection safety and a task force is actively working on it.

Strategies regarding polio eradication from Pakistan were also discussed in the meeting.

Yesterday, Dr Zafar Mirza had called on Co-Chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Chairman of Microsoft Company, Bill Gates, to discuss bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

Read more: Bill Gates lauds PM Imran for developing anti-poverty strategy

Speaking on the occasion, Bill Gates had said that polio-free Pakistan was his top priority.

Dr Mirza thanked Bill Gates for his cooperation and said that his foundation’s efforts for combating disease were commendable. He said that Pakistan was committed to a better future.

The special assistant also briefed Bill Gates about vaccination program and ongoing anti-polio drive in the country.

Comments

comments