HIV outbreak: Dr Mirza says registered cases up to 25,000 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday said that the cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) are quite lesser than the estimated figures, ARY News reported.

Dr Zafar Mirza, while addressing a press conference, said, “As per our estimation, 163,000 people were suffering from HIV but the number of registered patients is 25,000.”

“Larkana AIDS [Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome] cases are the largest ever outbreak in the history,” Dr Mirza said.

He added that wrong usage of syringes spread the virus into children. Zafar said, “It is alarming that a large number of children become the victim of AIDS as 537 children aged between 2-12 years were affected by the virus despite their parents are not suffering from HIV.”

More to follow ………………..

Comments

comments