HIV endemic in Larkana resulted in closure of 820 fake clinics in Sindh

KARACHI: Healthcare ministers of the federation and province sat together today, Friday to discuss the endemic of HIV in Sindh, WHO-Pakistan officials also present during the meeting, ARY News reported.

State Minister for Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza presided over a meeting in Karachi which included Provincial Minister of Sindh for Health, and Population Welfare, Azra Fazal Pechuho and other healthcare professionals.

Read More: Bilawal terms federal takeover of hospitals in Sindh as ‘attack on provincial autonomy’

The attendants were briefed about measures being undertaken to control and cure the dangerous virus from spreading further and into various parts of the province and the country, discussions took place and ideas were exchanged to better tackle the serious health issue.

It was revealed during the briefing that 820 sub-standard and quack clinics were sealed throughout the province to stop quacks and fake doctors benefitting off of gullible citizens.

“Since April, till 23 May 650 quack clinics have been sealed.”

“Larkana alone saw an action against 160 quack and fake clinics which have been sealed,” it was claimed during the meeting.

