Dr Zafar Mirza lauds media’s role in anti-polio drive

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday lauded role of media for making anti-polio drive successful, ARY News reported.

The SAPM was chairing a meeting to review steps being taken out to eradicate crippling disease of polio from the country. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zafar Mirza said the government is working on the comprehensive policy to deal polio.

He said the anti-polio drive remained successful in the month of February as compared to the December, last year. “The government is specially focusing the high-risk union councils of the country”, the SAPM on health said.

Dr Mirza further said the number of parents denying to administer anti-polio drops to their children, have saw a sharp decrease. “Soon Pakistan will be made a polio-free state.”

The recently concluded anti-polio drive across Pakistan yielded more than expected results as 124,000 more children than the set target were immunized during the country-wide campaign.

A five-day countrywide anti-polio drive immunized over 39.4 million children. Around 2,65,000 anti-polio workers had participated in the drive across the country.

