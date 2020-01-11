Dr Zafar Mirza rules out new polio related travel restrictions on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza has ruled out the impression created by a section of media while reporting of new polio cases that any new polio related travel restrictions had been imposed on Pakistan.

In his statement, Dr Zafar Mirza, said World Health Organization Emergency Committee recommendations were first made in May 2014, and had since then been periodically reviewed and extended for all the countries infected by polio virus.

He said Pakistan implemented the same immediately as a responsible member of international community and has been doing so since then.

Dr. Zafar Mirza fully refuted the reports of any additional recommendations imposed by WHO committee for incoming international visitors traveling to Pakistan.

He said government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was fully cognizant of the existing challenges and the urgency to overcome them.

It may be noted that six more cases of the crippling disease of polio were surfaced in the country including two in Sindh confirmed by the province’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

