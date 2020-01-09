Six new polio cases surface across country: sources

ISLAMABAD: Six more polio cases have surfaced in the country including two in Sindh confirmed by the province’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The first case in Sindh, a three-year child, was reported in Union Council Laloo Raunk of Qambar district, sources at the Ministry of National Health said.

Another case in the province, a 12-year-old boy, was infected by polio virus in Union Council Sehwan of district Jamshoro.

Moreover, two little girls were infected by polio virus in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan district.

The cases of the girls, aged six months and one year, were confirmed by the concerned authorities.

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the matter has summoned report from the Ministry of Health.

The chief minister has also urged concerned departments to work hard to get rid of the crippling disease.

Two more polio cases have surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa taking the province’s tally to 91.

KP’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio said that two-year-old boy from Dera Ismail Khan and nine-month-old girl from Lakki Marwat’s tehsil Sari Naurang have been affected by the polio virus.

The number of overall polio cases across the country has reached to 134 this year including 91 cases in KP, 24 cases in Sindh, eight in Punjab and 11 cases in Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the year for polio cases in the country starts from February to end at January 31.

