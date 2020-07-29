Dr Zafar Mirza resigns as SAPM on Health

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has resigned from his post on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Zafar Mirza took to the social-networking website Twitter and made the announcement of his resignation.

“I have resigned as SAPM. I came to Pakistan on a personal invitation of PM Imran Khan after leaving the World Health Organization (WHO). It was a privilege to serve Pakistan,” he said.

Zafar Mirza further said that he was satisfied that he is leaving at a time when COVID-19 has declined in Pakistan as a result of a grand national effort.

“Due to ongoing negative discussion about the role of SAPMs & criticism on the government, I choose to resign. Pakistani people deserve better health care,” he further wrote in a Tweet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the apex court, while hearing a suo motu case on April 13 related to the situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis, had expressed displeasure over the performance of Dr Zafar Mirza in dealing with coronavirus pandemic and ordered the government to remove him.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chided his special assistant on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, over exhibiting unserious behaviour before the Supreme Court (SC).

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also ordered an inquiry against Zafar Mirza over hike in medicine prices.

Back in June, the NAB’s Executive Board Meeting (EBM) also approved to look into corruption complaints against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Digital Pakistan Tania Airdus had also resigned from her post.

In a tweet today, Aidrus said she had tendered her resignation to Prime Minister over the controversy surrounding her dual nationality.

