ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday paid a visit to Islamabad International airport, ARY News reported.

Dr. Mirza monitored the screening process of the passengers coming to Pakistan from different countries in a wake of coronavirus threat.

Speaking to journalists, the SAPM said that a strong screening process has been installed at all the airports in Pakistan. We are ready to deal with any kind of emergency situation, he added.

He said the National Health Services (NHS) has acquired the facility to detect coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the first flight from China had landed at the Islamabad International airport, carrying as many as 61 Pakistanis stranded in Ürümqi, China due to coronavirus.

The flight of a private airline reached Islamabad after a temporary suspension of flight operation to China amid coronavirus outbreak as a precautionary measure.

The passengers were allowed to go to their homes following complete medical checkup.

