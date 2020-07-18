ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved an increase in prices of medicines up to 10 percent, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the notification issued here on Saturday, the federal government has amended the Drug Pricing Policy 2018, allowing pharmaceutical companies to increase prices of medicines up to 10 percent.

The notification reads the regulator has allowed pharmaceutical companies to increase prices of their lifesaving drugs by up to 7pc and other drugs by up to 10 percent. The decision to raise drug prices has been taken in line with the consumer price index (CPI).

The notification said the Ministry of Health will review drug prices every year according to consumer price index (CPI).

Earlier in January, the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) had notified reduction in prices of 89 medicines on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan after the federal cabinet reduced the prices in its meeting.

Read More: Govt notifies 15 percent reduction in prices of 89 medicines

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the prices of several life-saving drugs had also been reduced.

Comments

comments