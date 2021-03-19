DRAP to fix price of Covid-19 vaccine imported by private sector

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to fix the price of Covid-19 vaccine imported by the private sector to ensure that people are not fleeced.

Well-informed sources relayed that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan’s (DRAP) processing board will fix the imported vaccine’s rate. The board will meet today in Islamabad.

Also Read: First shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine reaches Pakistan

The sources said the DRAP will forward its recommendations regarding price cap on the vaccine to the federal cabinet for approval.

It is noteworthy that a Karachi-based pharmaceutical company has received the first consignment of Russian made Sputnik-V vaccine. An official of the private firm said that the price of the vaccine will be fixed by the government soon.

The Covid-19 vaccines would remain stored at the cold storage till approval of the price by the government. The registration process of the company’s corona vaccination centres has also been underway, Dr. Umar Chughtai said.

Also Read: Another 0.5 million doses of Chinese vaccine arrive in Pakistan

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had granted approval to Russian vaccine for Covid-19, for emergency use in February.

Sputnik V is one of four vaccines approved for emergency use in Pakistan, in addition to those by China’s Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, and the AstraZeneca-Oxford University shot.

Comments

comments