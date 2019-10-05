DRAP to start inspection of pharmaceutical companies

ISLAMABAD: Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has decided to start the inspection of pharmaceutical companies in order to ensure the quality of medicines.

According to the spokesperson of DRAP, inspectors have been appointed for this purpose.

Read More: Access to quality, affordable medicines a top priority: Zafar Mirza

The spokesperson said that international standards are being adopted for the quality of medicines. He noted that good manufacturing practices will help restore confidence of masses on Pakistani pharma products.

Earlier on September 6, World Health Organization (WHO) has handed over medicines and surgical equipment to Pakistan for the earthquake victims of Mirpur.

Read More: Punjab govt to ensure free medicines to cancer patients: Dr. Yasmeen

A ceremony to this effect was held in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said the World Health Organization has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.

Comments

comments