Punjab govt to ensure free medicines to cancer patients: Dr. Yasmeen

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Thursday has taken strict notice of unavailability of free of cost medicines for cancer patients and sought a report from the concerned officials, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, Dr. Yasmeen said that no compromise will be made on provision of free medicines to the deserving cancer patients.

She said that provision of free drugs to the cancer patients will be ensured at any cost and added that the Punjab Health Department will continue its project of providing free of cost medicines to the deserving cancer patients.

Read More:Cancer patients to get free treatment in Islamabad, GB, Azad Kashmir

Earlier on September 12, the Ministry of National Health Services and a pharmaceutical firm had signed a Letter of Understanding to provide free treatment to poor cancer patients in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir under a public-private partnership.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said cancer treatment was a priority of this government as public-private initiatives were being encouraged for the purpose.

“This is another step forward in providing relief to the masses in line with the concept of welfare state envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he had said, adding all CNIC holders of Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan could get registered for this project.

Comments

comments