DRAP to hold training on reporting of COVID-19 vaccine side effects

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) has arranged a day-long training on Monday for reporting of COVID-19 vaccine side effects.

This training session is being arranged for capacity building of focal persons, reported Radio Pakistan.

It is the recommendation of WHO and regulatory body that after giving vaccine, pharma company is bound to report adverse event if any person has suffered.

582 centers will remain vigilant to report any adverse event to DHO office and will forward to Expanded Programme on Immunization’s Provincial focal person and National EPI focal person of Pharmacovigilance.

Read more: Sindh administers Covid vaccine shots to 7349 frontline workers

On February 3, a countrywide anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive formally kicked off almost a year after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The campaign was launched simultaneously in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

Comments

comments