Driver applied emergency brakes to stop Sir Syed Express: spokesperson

LAHORE: The Millat Express left Daharki railway station on 3:28am in the wee hours of Monday morning and derailment of the train from Sukkur was reported at 3:43am, a Pakistan Railways spokesperson of stated.

“The bogies of Millat Express during the derailment moved from the Up track to the Down track” spokesperson of the railways said in a statement.

“Ill-fated Sir Syed Express passed through the Reti area at 3:38am”, according to the spokesperson. “The driver applied emergency brakes and tried to stop Sir Syed Express but it rammed with the derailed bogies of the Millat Express,” the railway spokesperson said.

“The relief train reached Daharki at 6:45 in the morning,” railway spokesman added.

It is to be mentioned here that at least 50 people lost their lives and 70 others sustained injuries as Sir Syed Express train collided with Millat Express between Reti and Daharki railway stations in Ghotki district of Sindh.

According to the railways’ officials, the accident occurred when Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment, sources said.

As many as 14 bogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.

Comments

comments