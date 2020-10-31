KARACHI: A firing incident in the city’s central district earlier on Saturday claimed a life which the police have now identified as Bashir, ARY News reported.

The police have expressed their suspicion that the incident was not a random mugging but a target-killing as the culprits did not snatch the belongings from the slain.

According to the details in the case shared by the police, Bashir was associated as a driver with an online ride-hailing service who they suspect might have been followed and killed in a targeted bid as his belongings remained on the scene.

He was killed near Qalandria Chowk of Karachi’s centre district whom the rescue officials picked up after the scene.

Earlier yesterday, in a brief exchange of fire between personnel and suspected dacoits, one suspect is killed while two managed to flee.

The police confirmed they killed one suspect after engaging in a gun battle in the Federal B area of Karachi’s District Center. They recovered the weapon, mobile phones, and cash from the deceased suspect while two of his accomplices managed to flee the scene, police confirmed.

The identity of the suspect, Fazal Ullah AKA Khanan, executed in the shootout has been divulged by the police who claim he was wanted in a number of felonies and burglaries.

