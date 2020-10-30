Suspect killed in Karachi police encounter as two ‘accomplices’ flee

KARACHI: In a brief exchange of fire on Friday between personnel and suspected dacoits, one suspect is killed while two managed to flee, ARY News reported.

The police confirmed they killed one suspect after engaging in a gun battle in the Federal B area of Karachi’s District Center. They recovered the weapon, mobile phones, and cash from the deceased suspect while two of his accomplices managed to flee the scene, police confirmed.

The identity of the suspect, Fazal Ullah AKA Khanan, executed in the shootout has been divulged by the police who claim he was wanted in a number of felonies and burglaries.

The suspects, police say, opened fire when they were asked to stop in a snap checking exercise, to which the police responded and executed one of the alleged felons while two ran away.

Separately, in an incident to have come to pass two days back, a cop was arrested after police confirmed his role in a video shared on social media where a youngster could be seen beaten up badly by a group of men over a row on a motorcycle.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Kashmir Colony area of Mehmoodabad in Karachi when police personnel tortured a youngster for not removing his motorcycle from the way.

The video of the incident was shared by ARY NEWS in which a youngster named Usama could be seen tortured badly after he took some time to remove his vehicle from the way.

The arrested accused have been identified as police personnel Haris Niazi, while police claimed that they were also searching for the other cops allegedly involved in torturing a

