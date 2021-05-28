MULTAN: In an awful turn of events, it has been discovered the three minors whose unfortunate deaths last week were being blamed on a quack’s prescribed medicines were actually admittedly poisoned by their parents out of poverty instead, ARY News reported citing police sources.

According to the Superintendent of Police overseeing the matter, the parents poisoned their kids out of sheer frustration due to poverty and blamed it on a local doctor who was later arrested by the police with his clinic sealed.

After allegedly killing his own children, the father also poisoned himself and died, police said, adding that they have arrested the mother and some of the relatives in the case.

Quack claims lives of three siblings in Multan

Last week, the news broke that at least three minors died after reportedly consuming medicines prescribed by a quack running a homeopathic clinic in the Hamidpur Kanura area of Multan.

According to details then reported, Khalid Hussain, a resident of Multan’s Hamidpur Kanura took his three kids to a local homeopathic doctor for a medical checkup who reportedly gave them fake medicine.

The condition of the kids deteriorated immediately after taking medicine from a quack. The three minors were rushed to Nishtar Hospital, but two kids named Danish (11) and Saira (8) died before reaching the health facility, informed hospital sources.

Third child Muneeb, who was under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Nishtar Hospital, also lost his life at Multan hospital.

