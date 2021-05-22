Quack claims lives of three siblings in Multan

MULTAN: Three minors died after reportedly consuming medicines prescribed by a quack running a homeopathic clinic in the Hamidpur Kanura area of Multan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Khalid Hussain, a resident of Multan’s Hamidpur Kanura took his three kids to a local homeopathic doctor for a medical checkup who reportedly gave them fake medicine.

The condition of the kids deteriorated immediately after taking medicine from a quack. The three minors were rushed to Nishtar Hospital, but two kids named Danish (11) and Saira (8) died before reaching the health facility, informed hospital sources.

Third child Muneeb, who was under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Nishtar Hospital, also lost his life at Multan hospital.

Police claimed to have arrested the quack and sealed his clinic.

Deputy Commissioner, Ali Shahzad said that the accused doctor has been arrested and his clinic has been sealed. The DC stated Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar took stern action of the incident adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the gruesome incident.

