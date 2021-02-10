ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi chaired Wednesday a session on mental health and drug abuse where he discussed how narcotics use was spreading across educational institutions as a curse, ARY News reported.

Dr Arif Alvi said use of narcotics pose great danger to both physiological and psychological health of our youth and underscored that it should be our priority to rid them of this curse.

In order to rescue our youth from this, a national level coordination based on awareness against the use of drugs is in order and also to hammer out a strategy against it.

He advised our media and educational institutions work towards spreading awareness on destructions drug use can cause and discourage it on every level.

Our parents and teachers have key roles to play in discouraging the use of narcotics, said the President.

Separately today on the health front, planning and development minister Asad Umar announced that the government will start registering elderly citizens for the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination next week.

“Inshallah [we] will be opening up registration next week for covid vaccination for those 65 years and above,” the minister, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, tweeted.

“The vaccination of those who register in this category will start in march,” he revealed.

