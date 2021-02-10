Pakistan to register elderly citizens for Covid vaccination next week

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced on Wednesday that the government will start registering elderly citizens for the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination next week.

“Inshallah [we] will be opening up registration next week for covid vaccination for those 65 years and above,” the minister, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, tweeted.

“The vaccination of those who register in this category will start in march,” he revealed.

According to the NCOC , 27,228 frontline healthcare workers have thus far been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Pakistan, including 21,121 in Sindh, 4,458 in Punjab, 691 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 274 in Islamabad, 239 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 312 in Gilgit Baltistan and 133 in Balochistan.

A countrywide Covid vaccination drive started last week. Half a million doses of a Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China are being used in the first phase. Sindh was provided 84,000 doses, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses.

