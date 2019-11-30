Drug peddlers set up dens in Karachi’s govt schools

KARACHI: Drug gangs have set up their dens in various government schools and running their loathsome narcotics business in the educational facilities in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News, a police officer confirmed that at least 14 non-functional schools have been occupied by the drug peddlers in Manghopir area of district west Karachi. He said that Lyari gang war suspects also used to take shelter in these schools.

The police officer said that the drug peddlers used minor children for supply and sale of narcotics in the area. He maintained that the police mobiles cannot enter in the area owing to narrow streets and the ‘criminal’ took advantage of it.

In the video, a large number of drug addicts can be seen taking narcotics in the classrooms of one of the same educational facility in the area.

The drug gangs are running their loathsome business in an organized manner in the public sector schools. They provide narcotics and space to drug addicts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the drug peddles have set up a ‘Nashai’ hotel in the area were all the customers, waiters, baker and cashier are drug addicts.

