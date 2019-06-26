Govt to bring legislation against drug abuse in educational institutions: Shehryar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi here on Monday said that the government would bring a legislation to check use of narcotics in educational institutions.

Addressing the launch ceremony of World Drug Report 2019 in Islamabad, Afridi regretted that use of drugs had increased in educational institutions and added that it was the responsibility of parents and teachers to keep a check on the students.

The minister said, “Pakistan is fighting against the menace of narcotics which is haunting the globe and initiatives taken by Pakistan to this effect have worldwide recognition.”

He also urged the world community to come forward and join hands to curb drug abuse as it is damaging the youth.

Afridi said, “Government has a firm resolve to deal with criminals involved in drug trafficking with iron hands.” He lauded the law enforcement agencies for their efforts despite having meager resources.

Read More: IHC summons top govt officials over drugs use in educational institutions

Earlier on June 24, an Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench had directed the relevant federal authorities to appear in person to explain measures so far taken to curb the use of drugs in educational institutions of federal capital.

Justice Aamir Farooq had directed the joint secretaries of interior, education and health departments to turn up on the next hearing. He also summoned the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) director to appear in person.

Comments

comments