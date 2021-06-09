Drugs worth Rs36mn recovered from Nigerian national at Islamabad airport  

ISLAMABAD: Customs authorities on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a Nigerian national at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.8 kilogram of cocaine from his possession, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Nigerian national arrived at the Islamabad airport via a flight from Qatar. The authorities said that he swallowed 114 drug-filled capsules which were recovered after shifting the passenger to the hospital.

The value of the seized cocaine is about Rs36 million in the international market, said the authorities, adding that Nigerian national has been taken into custody for further interrogation.

Earlier on June 6, a ‘Nigerian’ passenger had been arrested for carrying drug-filled capsules in her stomach at Islamabad International Airport.

The officials had told the media that a passenger who arrived at the airport from Qatar was arrested for carrying cocaine-filled capsules in the stomach. Customs’ sources had said that the passenger confessed to swallowing 82 capsules which were recovered after shifting the traveller to the hospital. The accused had been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for legal action.

