Passenger held for carrying drug-filled capsules in stomach

ISLAMABAD: A ‘Nigerian’ passenger was arrested for carrying drug-filled capsules in her stomach at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The officials told the media that a passenger who arrived at the airport from Qatar was arrested for carrying cocaine-filled capsules in the stomach. Customs’ sources said that the passenger confessed to swallowing 82 capsules which were recovered after shifting the traveller to the hospital.

The accused was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for legal action.

Earlier in February, a foreign national with cocaine capsules hidden in his stomach had been arrested at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

According to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), the suspected drug smuggler had arrived at the Lahore airport from Nigeria. Upon checking, it transpired that he has swallowed cocaine capsules to smuggle the drug into the country.

Subsequently, he had been taken into custody and an investigation launched.

