Man with cocaine capsules hidden in stomach held at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A foreign national with cocaine capsules hidden in his stomach was arrested at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore Tuesday morning.

According to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), the suspected drug smuggler arrived at the Lahore airport from Nigeria. Upon checking, it transpired that he has swallowed cocaine capsules to smuggle the drug into the country.

Subsequently, he was taken into custody and an investigation launched.

Separately, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a large quantity of drugs from a car at Sahianwala Toll Plaza in Faisalabad.

Officials said 42 kilogrammes of hashish and other drugs were discovered in the vehicle during checking.

