Passenger handed over to ANF after recovery of narcotics at Faisalabad airport

FAISALABAD: A passenger, reportedly named as Imran, was given into custody of Airports Security Force (ASF) after the recovery of a huge quantity of narcotics at Faisalabad airport on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The accused person was travelling to Madinah from Faisalabad International Airport along with one kilogram and 850 grams of ice heroin which worth millions in the international market.

According to airport authorities, the narcotic was hidden into the secret portions of his briefcase.

A case has been filed against Imran and he was handed over to ASF for further investigation.

Read: ASF seizes drugs at Islamabad airport

Earlier on July 11, Airport Security Force (ASF) had foiled a bid of smuggling drugs abroad from the Islamabad airport.

As per details, officials of the ASF recovered 824 grams of drugs from a passenger from a Doha-bound flight.

The arrested man was identified as Inayatullah, a resident of Hangu. The drugs were concealed in the green tea, the passenger was carrying with him, the officials said.

The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation into the matter by the ASF officials.

Comments

comments