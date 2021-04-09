Drugs worth Rs80 mn found from US-bound consignment at Karachi port

KARACHI: Custom officials on Friday claimed to have recovered drugs worth Rs80 million from a United States (US)-bound consignment at Port Qasim in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The Customs officials said that acting on a tip-off they raided a US-bound consignment of 30,000 LED bulbs and on a thorough examination, it emerged that Ketamine was concealed inside the bulbs.

“A later assessment found that it was 52 kilogram of Ketamine and was worth around Rs80 million,” they said. The officials said that one person was arrested and a case has been registered against him.

The Customs had foiled many attempts to smuggle drugs from the country and in one such attempt recently, a bid to smuggle four-kilogram ‘white ice’ worth Rs40 million has been foiled by security officials at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

Read More: ANF seizes Canada-bound drugs cargo from Karachi airport terminal

The security officials at Karachi airport discovered four-kilogram ‘white ice’ from a parcel booked for Bahrain. The drug was packed in dry fruit tins and booked for Bahrain by a man named Mirza Asad Baig.

According to officials, the ‘white ice’ worth more than Rs40 million in the international market.

Comments

comments