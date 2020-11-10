RAWALPINDI: The special forces of Pakistan, Russia have participated in DRUZHBA-V joint exercise underway at Tarbela, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) said on Tuesday.

Pakistani and Russian Federation Special Forces conducted the joint military exercise, DRUZHBA-V, underway at Tarbela.

The participating troops are busy in practising counter-terrorism drills and procedures, rappelling and preparations for sky diving, whereas, sports activities are also part of the exercise, read DG-ISPR tweet.

Earlier, The joint Pakistani-Russian military exercise, codenamed Druzhba (Friendship) V, had kicked off on November 8.

The opening ceremony of the drill was held in Tarbela. Pakistan-Russian Federation Special Forces are participating in the two-week-long counterterrorism exercise, ISPR said.

On November 5, a contingent of Russian troops had arrived in Pakistan to participate in the military exercise. The ISPR said the exercise is aimed at sharing both armies’ experiences in the counterterrorism domain. Sky diving and hostage rescue operations will be the highlights of the exercise.

