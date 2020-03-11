Dry, dusty weather to persist across the country on Wednesday

KARACHI: Metrological Department of Pakistan on Wednesday said that dusk and gusty winds will be prevalent throughout the mega-city, ARY News reported.

According to the report, the fast blowing dusty winds in the city today are blowing at 27 kilometres per hour blowing from the south-west.

The temperature for today may fall in the city at 20.2 degrees while the maximum temperatures may soar to 31 till 29-degree centigrades.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, northeast Balochistan and Kashmir.

The temperature of some major cities recorded on Wednesday morning:

Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twelve, Karachi twenty, Quetta one, Gilgit seven, Muzaffarabad six and Murree five degree centigrade.

