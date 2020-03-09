Another westerly wave likely to enter in country: Met office

LAHORE: Pakistan is all set to receive another wet spell with entry of fresh westerly wave from Balochistan, citing the met office, ARY News reported on Monday.

Fresh westerly wave will cause rainfall across the country at a number of places, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The rainfall system will hit southern Punjab region on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Lahore is expected to receive rain on Wednesday.

Fresh westerly system is likely to persist for the next three days, weather forecast said.

Occasional gusty winds with rainfall also expected in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. The rainwater will benefit the wheat crop in Punjab, which likely to suffer losses due to hailstorm, thunder and windstorms, sources said.

The rain could inflict losses to standing wheat crop in Sindh, according to sources.

The mercury will drop in plain areas while the high mountains are likely to receive snowfall.

Isolated chances of hail storms also likely in plain areas of Punjab and KP during the forecast period.

According to the met office, above normal precipitation is expected in most parts of the country, whereas upper parts will have significant above normal rainfall in March.

Four to five westerly waves are likely to approach the country during the month of March, which may cause light to moderate occasionally heavy rainfall at scattered places of western, central and upper parts of the country.

Third and fourth weeks of the month are predicted to be wetter as compared to rest of the days of the month.

The met office has predicted below normal maximum temperature in the western, central and eastern parts of the country, while above normal temperature is expected in Southeastern Sindh, coastal regions and Gilgit Baltistan.

The north to south temperature gradient may cause dust raising winds in central and southern parts of the country.

