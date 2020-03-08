Met Office forecasts more rain in different parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Reports of intermittent rains have been received from different parts of the country including Rawalpindi and the capital during the last 24 hours.

Met Office forecast more rain with a thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan nine degree centigrade, Quetta and Muzaffarabad four, Lahore twelve, Peshawar eleven, Karachi sixteen and Murree two degree centigrade.

Islamabad – Peshawar motorway section was closed to all sorts of traffic due to heavy downpour yesterday.

A spokesperson of the Motorway police said that the section of the motorway has been closed owing to bad weather conditions.

The spokesman has advised the people to avoid unnecessary journey tonight.

