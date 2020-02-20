HYDERABAD: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Sindh had to pay a heavy price for holding a lavish wedding reception for his son, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sindh also attended the reception on the invitation of the DSP.

The DSP was slapped with an asset declaration notice by the AIG after attending the event.

The AIG has claimed that a police officer of DSP rank makes 1.5 lac per month in salary, the reception was too expensive for a government employee to afford.

The notice has asked the DSP in question to bring forth details of his assets within seven days of receiving it.

The notice also states that in case of non-compliance on the part of the party, the matter will be forwarded to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for a thorough probe.

