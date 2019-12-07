KARACHI: A week after being kidnapped from Karachi’s upscale neighbourhood at gunpoint, 20-year-old female student Dua Mangi has safely reached her home, according to her family.

Quoting sources ARY News reported, Ms Mangi reached her home last night. She is stated to be fine.

Her family members, however, declined to disclose further details about how she got back home.

Dua Mangi was kidnapped from near a restaurant in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) last Saturday.

The Kidnappers had also shot and injured her friend Haris Fatah when he put up resistance in the jurisdiction of Darakshan police station.

Read Also: Injured Haris records his statement in Dua Mangi kidnap case

Her maternal uncle Wasim Mangi confirmed his niece returned home Friday night, adding she is fine.

Ms Mangi and her friend, Haris, were strolling along the road in DHA’s Bukhari Commercial area when unidentified armed men in a car intercepted them and took away the girl after shooting and injuring her friend.

Her kidnapping triggered a public uproar on social media with protests held to press for her early and safe release.

Earlier, on Dec 6, Haris had recorded his initial statement before investigators. He identified the vehicle from CCTV footage of the spot. He said four to five armed men kidnapped the girl.

Comments

comments