‘No law bars dual nationals from holding govt positions’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the PTI government set a trend for declaring asset details of cabinet members on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan

In a statement, he said non-elected people held important positions in previous governments as well.

Shah Mahmood said it needs to be seen what do the country’s constitution and law say about dual nationals holding key government posts, elaborating that a person having dual nationality can’t become a member of parliament. However, he added, there is no law barring them from taking up other responsibilities in a government set-up.

He pointed out that the incumbent government adopted a clear-cut policy with regard to conflict of interests, which no political party, barring the PTI, ever pursued. He explained the policy is aimed at barring the misuse of position for personal or monetary gains.

While elected representatives enjoy public trust, the government needs technical experts to assist in running state affairs, the foreign minister stressed, adding the prime minister can appoint five advisers who have served in past governments as per the law.

On July 18, the cabinet division issued details of assets and dual nationalities of the prime minister’s advisers and special assistants. According to a notification, out of 19 advisers and specials assistants to the premier, seven special assistants hold dual nationalities.

Those who hold dual nationalities include SAPM on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill (US), SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar (US), SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari (UK), Moeed Yousuf (US), SAPM on Power Division Shahzad Qasim (US), SAPM on Parlia­mentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Gondal (Canada) and SAPM on Digital Pakistan Tania S. Aidrus (Canada and Singapore).

