Dumper crushes man to death, injures woman in Karachi

KARACHI: One person lost his life and a woman sustained severe wounds, when a dumper hit a motorcycle, they were ridding, in the wee hours of Wednesday in the city’s Nagan Chowrangi area.

As per details, the man who got killed was identified as Pervaiz whereas the other injured person was his 30-year-old wife Parveen.

After witnessing the accident, few enraged individuals torched the dumper, however, the vehicle’s driver successfully fled.

Police, later, arrested the run-away dumper driver from Mubina Town and filed First Information Report (FIR) against him.

Earlier, on April 5, four people lost their lives and 12 others were wounded in a head-on collision between a passenger coach and a dumper in Attock.

The dreadful incident took place at Kohat road near Khandar mor, resulting in the death of four persons on the spot and injuries to a dozen others.

