KP govt launches E-registration policy for private schools

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday launched a new E-registration policy for online registration of private schools, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting regarding private schools registration authority, Advisor to Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash said that the aim of E-registration was to facilitate private schools in the registration process and to regulate them as per government policy.

He said that different committees have been constituted as par court orders to determine fee of private schools, the appointment of officers at Tehsil and district levels. The committees also included scrutiny committee at district level and committees for recovery of summer holidays fees in installments.

He said that registration of tuition centers and academies would start soon under the ambit of the private schools’ registration authority.

He said that normal registration fee date is December 31, 2019, adding that so far over 850 schools have been registered in the Hazara division.

The meeting was informed that so far 1950 schools have been registered under special drive started in Mardan, Malakand, Khyber districts taking the figure of total registered schools from 3600 to 5550 within two months and generating Rs 23 million revenue during the period.

He said the policy would be developed in consultation with all stakeholders including owners of private schools and parents.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of recruitment of teachers.

As per details, the KP chief minister has directed authorities to expedite the recruitment process in the merged districts to provide better health and education facilities to tribal people.

“Government is taking effective steps for the development and prosperity of tribal districts,” said CM Mahmood.

Mahmood Khan said interest-free loan will be provided to the tribal youth under Insaf Rozgar Scheme to initiate their own business.

