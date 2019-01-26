E-Rozgar Training Programme for youth launched

LAHORE: The Punjab IT Board and Ministry of Youth Affairs on Saturday jointly launched a three-month free E-Rozgar Training Programme for the youth, aimed at imparting vocational training to the jobless, enabling them to earn their livelihood honourably.

In this regard, the admission has started for enrollment in these technical courses and the last date for the online registration is February 9.

The requisites of getting admission include that the applicant should have an NCIC, his minimum age should be 16, maximum age 35 and should be jobless.

The 25 technical training centers throughout Punjab will impart training to the aspirants. For online registration the website is www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/apply.

President Dr Arif Alvi on January 20 said that the world was on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution and the youth will be imparted training in various fields of artificial intelligence to take full benefit of this revolution.

He was addressing the students appearing in the entry test of the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing in Karachi.

The president said this initiative will soon be taken to other cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

President Alvi last month in a statement said that there was a need to utilise modern information technology tools in service delivery by all institutions including Banking Mohtasib of Pakistan.

