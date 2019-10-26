MIRPUR: A low-intensity earthquake jolted Mirpur and its suburban areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, however, no casualties or damages reported so far.

The tremors created panic among the citizens, who came out of their houses, offices and shops as precautionary measures.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), an earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on Richter Scale jolted AJK’s Mirpur while its depth was 20 kilometres inside the land and its epicentre was 20 kilometres away from east Bannu.

Earlier, the earthquake tremors were felt in the Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and its adjoining areas on October 18.

Last month, the strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude had brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

As per details, the death toll of the earthquake that hit Mirpur, AJK, Zafarwal, Jhelum and other areas was recorded over 40 and at least 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms were reported damaged in the quake.

