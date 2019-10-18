MIRPUR: Earthquake tremors were felt in the Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and its adjoining areas on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the early reports the ferocity of the earthquake could not be ascertained. People rushed out of their houses reciting Quranic verses.

Last month, the strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude had brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

As per details, the death toll of the earthquake that hit Mirpur, AJK, Zafarwal, Jhelum and other areas was recorded over 40 and at least 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms were reproted damaged in the quake.

Read more: EU allocates 300,000 euros for emergency relief to AJK quake victims

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal had visited the quake-affected areas to inquire about the relief and rescue operation.

Talking to newsmen, he ruled out the impression of any shortage of edible items for the victims and said that the government has already announced compensation of Rs.0.5 million for the affectees.

