EU allocates 300,000 euros for emergency relief to AJK quake victims

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) on Friday allocated 300,000 euros to provide emergency relief to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) quake victims, ARY News reported.

According to a press release issued by the European Consulate, here today, the funds will help in addressing the most pressing needs of around 3,000 vulnerable people in some of the hardest quake-hit areas.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also extended its help for the quake victims and the Japanese government had also offered to help the quake victims.

The help was offered by the Japanese ambassador to Pakistan in a telephonic conversation with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal.

On September 24, the strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

The death toll of the earthquake that hit aforesaid areas has soared to 40, while at-least 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms were also damaged in the quake.

