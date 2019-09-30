PM Imran Khan to visit quake-affected areas of AJK today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will visit earthquake-affected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported.

He will be warmly welcomed by Prime Minister AJK, Raja Farooq Haider and other government officials upon his arrival in Muzaffarabad.

During his day-long visit, PM Khan will also visit District Divisional Headquarters Hospital to meet quake-affectees. The death toll has jumped to 40, with more than 500 injured so far as rescue activities are underway in the area.

At least 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms have been damaged in the quake.

The strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

Tremors were felt in various cities for 10 seconds including Pasrur, Jhelum, Kot Momin, Murree, Kala Bagh, Sangla Hills.

Japan on Wednesday had extended support for the victims of the devastating earthquake of 5.8 that hit several parts of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The help was offered by the Japanese ambassador to Pakistan in a telephonic conversation with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal.

