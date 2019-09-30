Earthquake death toll rises to 40 in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: The death toll from the devastating earthquake has jumped to 40, with more than 500 injured so far as rescue activities are underway in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the death toll of the earthquake that hit Mirpur, AJK, Zafarwal, Jhelum and other areas has soar to 40. At least 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms have been damaged in the quake.

The strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal visited the quake-affected areas to inquire about the relief and rescue operation.

Talking to newsmen, he ruled out the impression of any shortage of edible items for the victims and said that the government has already announced compensation of Rs.0.5 million for the affectees.

On the other hand, Japan on Wednesday had extended support for the victims of the devastating earthquake of 5.8 that hit several parts of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The help was offered by the Japanese ambassador to Pakistan in a telephonic conversation with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal.

