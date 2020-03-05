QUETTA: An earthquake of 3.9-magnitude on Richter Scale jolted Sibi, Dhadar, Kicchi of Balochistan on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

Tremors were felt in Sibi, Dhadar of Kachhi District and adjoining areas as an earthquake of 3.9-magnitude hit Balochistan’s cities. According to the Met Department, the depth of the quake was 15 kilometres inside land and its epicentre was 58 kilometres away from southeast Sibi city.

However, no casualty or damage reported so far.

On February 26, an earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Narowal, Zafarwal and other suburban parts.

According to the Met officials, the depth of the quake was 10 kilometres inside the land that jolted various part of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. No casualty or damage reported from the affected areas so far.

