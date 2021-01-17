5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Peshawar, other KP cities

PESHAWAR: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Peshawar and different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the wee hours of Sunday.

As per details, the tremor was also felt in Peshawar, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Hangu, Malakand and their adjoining areas.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the province due to the earthquake.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was Afghanistan and its depth was 198 kilometre.

On October 18 last year, a moderate intensity earthquake had jolted Mingora in Swat and adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The intensity of tremors was recorded at 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The depth of the quake was 100 kilometres with epicenter in Hindukush Mountain range, according to seismological reports.

