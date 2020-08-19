KARACHI: Earthquake tremors measuring three on Richter scale were recorded in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the meteorological department, the minor quake tremors were witnessed in the city at 5:16 pm and its epicentre was 40 kilometres towards West in Gadap area of the city.

The depth of the quake was 10 feet and the tremors were mostly felt in Malir, Landhi and Korangi areas of the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that an earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded on March 28 that jolted the federal capital along with its adjoining areas.

Read More: Earthquake of 3.9-magnitude hits Balochistan’s Sibi and other parts

According to the Met officials, the depth of the quake was 176 kilometres inside the with its epicentre being deduced to be the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Many came out of their houses in fear reciting religious verses and seeking refuge and asking for mercy from the Almighty.

Comments

comments