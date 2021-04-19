4.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, Mingora and adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Swat, Mingora and its suburban areas, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush mountains at a depth of 132 kilometres inside the land. No casualties or damages were reported in the recent earthquake.

Earlier on April 13, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake had jolted several parts of KP province. The tremors shook Swat, Mangora and adjoining areas in the region.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the epicentre of the moderate-intensity quake was the mountain range of Hindu Kush at a depth of 169 kilometres.

People after feeling tremors came out of their homes in panic reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property happened due to the earthquake.

